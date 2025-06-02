Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Housefull 5. The Bollywood superstar, along with the cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma, visited a mall in Pune for a promotional event. However, the excitement and enthusiasm took a chaotic turn after things got out of control, and fans were seen pushing each other in an attempt to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on stage. A video shared by a paparazzi handle shows a woman crying after the stars arrived at the venue. However, it didn’t seem like an emotional moment to us, as the crowd appeared to be struggling to find space and seemed exhausted by the chaos that had erupted. A netizen commented under the video and wrote, "Gajab log hai bhai, kisi ke lie bhi to pate hai," while another wrote, "Pretty sure its not for her." Another netizen said, "I'm sure aunty was crying because she was stuck in that claustrophobic situation." Fact Check: Sorry Sajid Nadiadwala! Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ Is Not First Movie in World To Have Multiple Endings in Theatres – There Are Others! (Watch Video).

Things Turn Chaotic at ‘Housefull 5’ Promotional Event in Pune

Netizens React to the Viral Video

