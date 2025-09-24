Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an illegal online betting app 1xBet. On Wednesday (September 24), the Fateh actor was seen arriving at the ED office in Delhi for questioning. In a video shared by ANI on their social media, Sonu Sood could be seen in a green shirt as he stepped out of his car. He wore black sunglasses and also covered his face with a mask. Other celebrities like Anveshi Jain, Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa have also been questioned in connection with the case. Actress Anveshi Jain Questioned by Enforcement Directorate in INR 27,000 Crore Illegal Betting App Case (Watch Video).

Sonu Sood Arrives at ED Office in Delhi for Questioning in Illegal Betting App Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Instagram account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)