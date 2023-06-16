Om Raut's 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, released in theatres on June 16, Friday, amid great pomp and joy. Amid this, a distressing incident took place that stunned netizens. A shocking video of a fan went viral on social media wherein he was seen cutting his arm and sprinkling his blood on the movie poster. After the bizarre act, the fan was seen cheering and dancing with a broken beer bottle. Adipurush Public Outrage: Prabhas Fans Beat Up Man for Giving Negative Review to His Latest Film (Watch Video).

Prabhas Fan Cuts Arm With Beer Bottle

అదిపురుష్ సినిమా కోసం బీర్ బాటిల్‌తో చేయి కోసుకున్న ప్రభాస్ అభిమాని ఆదిపురుష్ సినిమా విడుదల నేపథ్యంలో ప్రభాస్ అభిమానులు థియేటర్ల వద్ద హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో పలువురు శృతిమించి ప్రవర్తిస్తున్నారు. ఓ థియేటర్ వద్ద ఓ అభిమాని బీరు బాటిల్ను పగలగొట్టి, దాంతో ప్రభాస్ పోస్టర్… pic.twitter.com/K7oMwRuUNE — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 16, 2023

