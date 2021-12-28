Ahan Shetty recently made his acting debut with the film Tadap. Today, the handsome hunk celebrates his birthday and on his special occasion, his father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty has penned a heartfelt note for his son whom he calls as his ‘biggest joy’ and ‘greatest pride’. He has also mentioned in his note, “I wish you love ,luck ,adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey… work hard ,work honest … be forever thankful for what you have…”

Suniel Shetty’s Birthday Note For His Son Ahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

