Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has reignited the Hindi–Marathi language debate. During a recent podcast with ANI, the actor candidly reflected on his roots, stating that he is a proud Mangalorean and carries that identity with him while working in Maharashtra. In the video, Suniel shared that leaving home to chase his dreams did not mean leaving behind his identity or who he is. He said, "I moved out from here when I was very young not to be someone else. There is Mangaluru in everything that I do. Suniel Shetty carries Mangaluru into Mumbai. When somebody says, 'What about Marathi?' I say 'what about Marathi?' When they say you've got to speak that, I say I dont have to do that. I will do it when I want to do it. Don't force me to speak the language. But, at the same time, if that's my karmabhoomi, that will make a lot of happy." The actor added that he probably spoke more Marathi than most kids in Maharashtra do today. ‘Only Marathi Mandatory in Maharashtra, No Other Language’, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Suniel Shetty Says No One Can Force Him To Speak Marathi As He Reacts to Language Row in Maharashtra – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash (@podcast_ani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Podcast ANI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)