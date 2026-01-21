Afghanistan’s T20I captain Rashid Khan has won over fans on social media after sharing a light-hearted video expressing his anticipation for the upcoming Bollywood film Border 2. Currently in the UAE for the AFG vs WI 2026 series between Afghanistan and West Indies, the star leg-spinner took a break from his rigorous T20 World Cup preparations to join the viral buzz surrounding the sequel to the 1997 cult classic. In the short clip, which has since gone viral, Rashid is seen having roadside corn, with the caption promising to watch Border 2, "Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga" (I will definitely watch Border 2). Leading actors from Border 2, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, commented on Khan's post, which also had Suniel Shetty post a comment, who was part of Border in 1997. KL Rahul Joins 'Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Iss Video Par Comment Kiya..' Trend Ahead of Brother-in-Law's Movie Border 2 Release.

Rashid Khan Promises To Watch Border 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rashid Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

