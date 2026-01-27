Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty accidentally struck a photographer with a cricket ball during a friendly match after delivering a powerful pull shot. The veteran actor, known for his fitness and passion for sports, was seen playing an aggressive stroke that sent the ball toward the boundary where media personnel were stationed. The accident occurred as Shetty connected with a short-pitched delivery, pulling it squarely toward the sidelines. The ball struck a photographer on duty, briefly halting play. However, the situation was not serious as the match was being played with a light tennis ball. ‘Border 2’ Producer Bhushan Kumar Reveals Akshaye Khanna’s Cameo Was Planned Before ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Success.

Suniel Shetty Accidentally Hits Photographer During Cricket Match - Watch Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

