A case has been filed by Gaurav Gulati, a Delhi-based lawyer, for the arrest of 38 Indian celebs for allegedly revealing the victim's identity in the Hyderabad rape case, as per TOI. FYI, two years back, a doctor was raped, killed, and burnt alive. Amid this, many stars had taken to social media to voice their opinion. Names of the celebs who are in legal trouble include Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish, and Charmme Kaur.

Check It Out:

The case has been filed against 38 celebs under IPC section 228 Ahttps://t.co/g2WFNlc4RR — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) September 7, 2021

