Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted arriving in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on February 11, 2026, ahead of the release of his film O’Romeo on February 13 this year. The actor is reportedly in Orange City to attend a wedding in the Haldiram’s family. A video of Shahid arriving in the lobby of a five-star hotel in the city has been seen on the Instagram page of Nagpur Today news portal and also a paparazzi page. In what is probably the Le Meridien Hotel in Nagpur, other celebrities seen arriving for the event were Bollywood actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Vaani Kapoor. According to social media buzz, the wedding is reportedly of between Haldiram’s owners, who are the Agarwals, and the Paliwal family. There are a few more videos posted, one of them being of Shahid Kapoor's on-stage performance to his song "Mauja Hi Mauja" from his film Jab We Met (2007). However, there are no news reports about the wedding or any other festivities from the business family yet. Check out the videos here. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Shahid Kapoor’s Witty Reply to Kapil Sharma’s Valentine’s Day 2026 Question Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor Arrives in Nagpur - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVTNAGPUR23 (@avtnagpur23)

Rakul Preet Singh Seen in Nagpur - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVTNAGPUR23 (@avtnagpur23)

Vaani Kapoor Spotted in Nagpur - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVTNAGPUR23 (@avtnagpur23)

Shahid Kapoor's Dances to His Song 'Mauja Hi Mauja' at Nagpur Wedding - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond The Clipping 🔊 (@btc_production_)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Accounts of Nagpur Today and BTC Production), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)