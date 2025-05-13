Amitabh Bachchan is back in action on social media, following a string of cryptic empty posts on X - for reasons best known to himself. In his latest post, the cinema legend shares a public service announcement (PSA) video in collaboration with Mumbai Police. In the short film, he appears dressed as a police officer, emphasising the importance of alertness among Mumbai’s citizens - also known as Mumbaikars - as a key factor in ensuring their safety. Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Terror Attack, Hails Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor.

Watch Amitabh Bachchan's PSA Video Here:

T 5377 - Alertness is a virtue every Mumbaikar should possess. Stay Alert, Stay Safe!#AlertMumbaikarSafeMumbai pic.twitter.com/QONkJF8Ckk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)