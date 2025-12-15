Recently, the Mumbai police reunited a minor girl with her family after she left her home following an argument. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police said that a minor girl left her residence and failed to return home following an argument. They said that this prompted the minor girl's father to file a missing person complaint at the Sahar police station. "Acting promptly, the officials initiated a search operation and successfully located the girl at Mumbai Central, ensuring her safe return," the Mumbai police said. The post further added that the minor girl was counselled, made aware of the Nirbhaya helpline number, before being safely reunited with her father. Child Kidnapping Gang Active in Mumbai? Police Call ‘82 Kids Missing in 36 Days’ Social Media Claim ‘Misleading’.

Mumbai Police Safely Reunite Minor Girl With Her Father

Following a minor argument, the minor girl left her residence and failed to return, prompting her father to file a missing person complaint at @SaharPS_Mumbai. Acting promptly, the officials initiated a search operation and successfully located the girl at Mumbai Central,… pic.twitter.com/7n9u3w9LGu — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 15, 2025

