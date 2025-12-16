A video going viral on social media shows a Mumbai police constable rescuing a nine-foot-long python in Dharavi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai police said that a python was discovered during wire repair work inside an internet duct near a natural park. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Dharavi police station. Soon after the police were alerted, police constable Sachin More immediately rushed to the spot and safely rescued the snake. Mumbai police also said that police constable Sachin More is a trained snake rescuer. "Displaying exceptional courage and professionalism, he safely rescued the approximately 9-foot-long python and handed it over to the Forest Department officials for further care and relocation," the post added. Python Rescued From Mumbai Hotel Video: Seven-Foot Indian Rock Python Found at Restaurant in Borivali, Released in Natural Habitat.

Mumbai Police Constable Rescues Python from Dharavi

Fearless in Uniform: PC Sachin More Rescues 9-Foot Python in Dharavi. A python was discovered during wire repair work inside an internet duct near a natural park, within the jurisdiction of @DharaviPS Upon receiving the alert, Police Constable Sachin More, who is also a… pic.twitter.com/YVuaky5osB — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

