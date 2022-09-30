Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot. Their pre-wedding celebrations will go on till October 2, 2022 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6, 2022 and the reception on October 7, 2022 in Mumbai. Now, Ali took to his social media handle to share a post of the two and they look head over heels in love with each other. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Share Audio Message Expressing Gratitude for All the Blessings Ahead of Their Wedding (View Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

