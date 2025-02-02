Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal took centre stage at the World Pickleball League at CCI, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The duo faced off in a thrilling friendly match on Saturday (February 1). Aamir Khan, The 59-year-old actor, showed his athletic side during his match with the Mirzapur star, who also showcased his rare sporting side. Aamir, dressed in black, partnered with Thaddea Loc from Chennai Super Champs, while Ali, donning blue, played with Lauren Mercado from Dilli Dilwale. In a video shared by the official handle of WPBL, Aamir Khan, after the match, could also be seen interacting with Atlee, Priya Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. World Pickleball League 2025: Chennai Super Champs Sign Off in Style With 3–2 Win Against Hyderabad Superstars.

Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal Face-Off at World Pickleball League 2025

