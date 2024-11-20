Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections is taking place today (November 20). Voters are heading to the polls in huge numbers to cast their votes. The voting began at 7 AM sharp. Some Bollywood celebrities have also stepped out early to perform their civic duties. In pictures shared by paparazzi handles, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar were spotted outside polling stations in Mumbai. More B-Town celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to cast their votes soon. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for Single-Phase State Polls Begins; PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Vote.

Akshay Kumar at a Polling Center in Juhu

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rajkummar Rao

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Farhan Akhtar Casts His Vote in Bandra

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Zoya Akhtar Casts Her Vote at a Polling Station in Bandra

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ali Fazal Shows Off His Inked Finger After Casting Vote

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

