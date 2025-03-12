Filmmaker Anurag Basu's upcoming movie, Metro In Dino, has been in the making for quite some time now. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in the lead roles, the movie's release date was announced a few times with no official confirmations yet. On Wednesday (March 12), the makers of the film finally made an official announcement revealing the release date for the film. As per the latest update, Metro In Dino will now arrive in the theatres on July 4, 2025. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in key roles. ‘Metro In Dino’: Release of Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Film Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan NOT Delayed – Makers Issue Statement.

‘Metro in Dino’ To Release on July 4, 2025

