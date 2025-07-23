Ahaan Panday is currently basking the sucess of his debut film Saiyaara co-starring Aneet Padda (Big Girls Don't Cry). The movie directed by the one and only Mohit Suri seems to have connected deeply with audiences who are storming the there's to watch the romantic musical. Not just fans, even critics have praised the film for its heartfelt story and impressive performances. Fans are now busy digging up old videos of the newcomers. In a recently resurfaced clip on X (formerly Twitter), a young Ahaan Panday is seen with Shah Rukh Khan's younger son, AbRam Khan. An adorable baby AbRam can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Ahaan's cheek - a moment that has definitely melted hearts online. Check out the video below. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Old Video of Ahaan Panday With SRK’s Little One AbRam Khan

