Saiyaara, the musical romance hit starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their big-screen debuts, is finally coming to television after making waves in theatres and becoming one of the biggest box office successes of 2025. The movie, which marked the directorial comeback of Mohit Suri, hit theatres on July 18 and grabbed everyone’s attention with its heartfelt story and soulful music. The fan-reaction videos from theatres, which went viral on social media, also heavily contributed to the film’s blockbuster success. It collected INR 580 crore worldwide. Saiyaara will now make its world television premiere on Sony MAX on December 20, 2025, at 8 pm. In case you missed watching the movie in theatres and OTT, here’s your chance to watch it with your loved ones just in time for the Christmas holidays. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Saiyaara’ Set for Its World Television Premiere on December 20, 2025 on Sony MAX

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony MAX (@sonymax)

