It’s official Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return as the iconic spy in Pathaan 2. The confirmation came during a real estate event in Dubai, where SRK was present for the launch of a tower named after him. During the ceremony, the developer announced on stage, “When there’s a blockbuster, a sequel follows like Pathaan. Pathaan 2 is coming!” The unexpected revelation sent fans into a frenzy. According to early reports, the sequel will begin filming next year in Chile and is expected to pave the way for YRF’s ambitious Tiger vs Pathaan crossover. After the massive success of Pathaan in 2023, the sequel marks another big step in YRF’s spy universe and SRK’s continued reign as Bollywood’s biggest action star. ‘Pathaan 2’: Shooting for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s YRF Spy Universe Sequel To Begin in Early 2026 – Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan 2’ Officially Announced – Watch Video

PATHAAN is BACK 🔥😳 ALL TIME GROSSER & the HIGHEST GROSSER from the Spy Universe to gets SEQUEL - #Pathaan2 ❤️😎#ShahRukhKhan movie likely to start next year after #Alpha release 😱😎 After #Dhurandhar the expectations from Spy movies are SKY HIGH 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/hbq26aDOgj — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (@PanIndiaReview), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

