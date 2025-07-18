A Bengaluru man’s quick office commute turned into a bizarre and risky experience after his Uber auto driver began scrolling Instagram mid-ride. In a now-viral Reddit post, the user said the driver not only drove with one hand but even slowed the vehicle in the middle of a busy road to browse actress Sreeleela’s profile. The passenger, rushing for an urgent work call, felt “completely helpless” as the minutes ticked away. The post triggered sharp reactions online, with users slamming the recklessness of such behaviour and questioning safety norms followed by app-based cab drivers in the city. ‘Speak in Hindi If You Want To Stay in Bengaluru’: Man Yells at Auto Driver, Asks Him to Speak in Hindi, Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Auto Driver Scrolls Instagram Mid-Ride

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)