Ajith Kumar, who is in Malaysia for his racing stint at the Sepang International Circuit during the Asian Le Mans Series, managed to steal the spotlight yet again. The actor recently posed for a cheerful selfie with Simbu, which instantly went viral. But things got even more exciting when actress Sreeleela clicked a selfie with him soon after, sending fans into a frenzy. Adding to the buzz, director Aadhik Ravichandran was also spotted at the venue. Since Aadhik is rumored to direct Ajith’s next film AK64, the trio’s unexpected meeting in Malaysia has sparked curiosity and speculation online. Fans can’t stop wondering if something big is in the works. Who Is Sreeleela? The ‘Kissik’ Song Actress From ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Setting Fashion Goals in Gorgeous Sarees.

Ajith Kumar and Sreeleela’s Viral Malaysia Meet – See Post

Ajith Kumar and Sreeleela’s Viral Malaysia Meet – See Post

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X (Twitter)), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)