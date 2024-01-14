Ever the charmer, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan brought smiles to faces today as he was spotted greeting fans outside his residence, Jalsa. Clad in a crisp white kurta-pyjama and shawl, the legendary star looked effortlessly stylish as he acknowledged his enthusiastic admirers.Upon seeing Big B, a wave of excitement swept through the gathered crowd. Fans cheered, raised their phones for pictures and eagerly extended greetings. Senior Bachchan responded with his signature folded-hand gesture, exuding warmth and appreciation for their support. Amitabh Bachchan Surprises Fans with Heartwarming Midnight Meet and Greet Outside Jalsa on His Birthday (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fans on Lazy Sunday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)