A staff member who works at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (January 5). As per reports, 31 employee of his bungalow underwent covid test and amongst them one of the member tested positive. Bachchan took to his official blog and gave an update and wrote, "Dealing with some domestic COVID situation will connect later." In an another blog he wrote, "fight fighting and with the prayers of all no further no more description just that the show goes on."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

A staff member working at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' has tested positive for COVID. He is asymptomatic: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

