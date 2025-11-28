Experts are raising concerns over the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus, which has devastated wild birds and poultry worldwide and recently infected some mammals. Dr Marie-Anne Rameix-Welti of France’s Institut Pasteur warns that if the virus mutates to allow human-to-human transmission, it could spark a pandemic potentially more severe than Covid-19. She notes that people lack antibodies to H5 strains, similar to the early days of Covid-19, and that flu viruses can kill even healthy individuals, including children. Despite the caution, the current risk remains low. Dr Gregorio Torres of the World Organisation for Animal Health reassures that there is no need to alter daily life, as human cases are still rare. Both experts agree that if such a mutation occurs, the world is now better prepared than before the Covid-19 outbreak. What Is H5N5? All About the Bird Flu Strain as US Reports First Human Case of Unpredictable Avian Influenza in Washington State.

Bird Flu Mutation Could Trigger Pandemic Worse Than COVID-19

The bird flu virus that has been spreading among wild birds, poultry and mammals could lead to a pandemic worse than COVID-19 if it mutates to transmit between humans, the head of France's Institut Pasteur respiratory infections centre said — Reuters — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)