Amruta Subhash who delivered an impeccable performance in Lust Stories 2, recently appeared in Netflix Actors’ Roundtable, wherein she talked about filming intimate scenes with her real-life best friend, Shrikant in the series. The actress revealed that both she and Shrikant were nervous about filming sex scenes together, but her real-life husband Sandesh Kulkarni encouraged him to do the scenes with ease. "He is telling him tu karlega, acche se karlega (you’ll do it well)," she said during the chat. Lust Stories 2 Movie Review: Kajol, Konkona Sen Sharma Shine in Netflix’s Rather Lackluster Anthology Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Netflix's Roundtable Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)