Bollywood power couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who have been in a relationship since their collaboration in Lust Stories 2 in 2023, have reportedly parted ways. As per the latest media reports on Tuesday (March 4), the duo known for their undeniable chemistry silently parted ways a few weeks ago. Amid this, Tamannaah's old post from January 2025 about being loved has gone viral. On January 29, the Baahubali actress took to her Instagram stories and reshared a post on being loved, and being interested in someone. It read, "I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend." Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Break Up After Dating for More Than Two Years? Here’s What We Know.

Check Out Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jan 2025 Post on ‘Being Loved’

(Photo Credit: @tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram)

