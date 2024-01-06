Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal made box office history, breaking numerous records. The team celebrated this success with a star-studded party for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture. Ranbir arrived in style, accompanied by his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. The family posed together for the cameras, showcasing their strong bond. In addition to Ranbir, the cast of Animal includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and more. Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Makes It to Top 5 BO Openers of All Time, Beats KGF 2 and War!

Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor And Mahesh Bhatt At Animal Success Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)