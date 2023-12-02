Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie, Animal, has taken the box office by storm, making its mark among the top five box office openers of all time. The crime drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, raked in a whopping Rs 54.75 crore on its first day of release, making it the biggest opener of Kapoor's career. The film also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor has defeated KGF 2 (Hindi) and War box office records. Have a look! Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Crime Thriller Earns Rs 63.80 Crore in India.

Top Five Box Office Openers of 2023:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)