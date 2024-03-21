Ankita Lokhande's excitement for her film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is evident. Recently, she shared her B&W sketches as Yamuna Bai from the film. Now, a female fan recreated Ankita's no-makeup look, impressing her. The photo displays the fan replicating Ankita’s appearance as Yamuna Bai. Ankita shared the fan's effort on her Instagram post, inviting thoughts from followers. For those unaware, the movie, featuring Randeep Hooda as the lead, hits big screens tomorrow, March 22. Ankita portrays his wife in the film. Swantantrya Veer Savarkar: Ankita Lokhande Discloses Director and Co-star Randeep Hooda's No-Makeup Policy for Her Role in the Film.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Post

