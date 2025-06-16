Bottle Baba, aka Hari Dham Sarkar, is bringing spiritual swag and comic chaos to the sets of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment! The viral godman, who goes by the names "Bottle Baba" or “Botal Baba” (his real name being Hari Dham Sarkar or Hari Om Maharaj), known for his quirky antics and catchy one-liners, stole the spotlight with his hilarious banter with TV favourites like Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and more. He has been dominating the news headlines courtesy of his “magical healing powers”, where Bottle Baba claims to heal any person by sprinkling water on them. These tall claims have got Bottle Baba or Hari Om Maharaj in choppy waters and rightly so, but his unexpected entry and unfiltered humour had the entire cast in splits, making him an instant hit among fans. The clips from Bottle Baba’s appearance on Laughter Chefs have taken social media by storm, with fans calling it the funniest crossover of the year. Bottle Baba’s mix of divine drama and desi comedy has added a fresh, viral twist to the show! 'Sar Dard Nahi Hai, Sar Dard Hai!' Botal Baba aka Hari Om Maharaj Bottle Wale Baba Claims to Heal Girl Suffering From Headache With Bizarre Antics on Live TV, She Says No Relief From Pain (Watch Viral Video).

