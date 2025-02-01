Bigg Boss OTT winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav recently hosted actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, on his podcast. During their conversation, Elvish brought up the topic of Bollywood’s perceived biases, asking Ankita if she thinks the industry favours certain people. Ankita responded by saying that while it’s not about bias, some people do prefer to help those they know. Elvish humorously referred to this as "groupism" and jokingly said, "Karan Johar ko aisa mat bolo." Ankita quickly added that this behaviour isn’t unique to Karan Johar and happens across the industry. FYI, Elvish mentioned Karan because he is widely recognised for launching star kids, namely Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others into showbiz. FIR Filed Against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for Threatening Witness in Noida Rave Party Case.

Elvish Yadav Roasts Bollywood Filmmaker Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Yadav (@elvishsystumm_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)