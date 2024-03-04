Swantantrya Veer Savarkar: Ankita Lokhande Discloses Director and Co-star Randeep Hooda's No-Makeup Policy for Her Role in the Film

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release in Hindi and Marathi on March 22.

Bollywood IANS| Mar 04, 2024 06:41 PM IST
Swantantrya Veer Savarkar: Ankita Lokhande Discloses Director and Co-star Randeep Hooda's No-Makeup Policy for Her Role in the Film
Swantantrya Veer Savarkar Poster and Ankita Lokhande (Photo Credits: X/ Instagram)

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who essays the role of Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of VD Savarkar, in the upcoming Randeep Hooda-directorial Swantantrya Veer Savarkar, has said that her director and fellow actor was not in favour of make-up for her character. She said Randeep did so to bring out the rawness of the character. The film, which had its trailer unveiled in Mumbai on Monday, is based on the life of VD Savarkar and promises to show his importance in India’s struggle for Independence. Ankita Lokhande’s Husband, Vicky Jain Says She Has an Impressive Lineup of Upcoming Projects.

The actress told IANS, “I relate with Yamunabai because she is a very strong woman. If I talk about the preparations for this role, Randeep gave me freedom as an actor. As a director, he'd listen to how I wanted to perform/execute a scene and then tell me what he wanted me to do. This character isn't about dialogues, but more about expression." She added, “Yamunabai went through a lot in her life. She endured a lot of pain, which I have tried to portray on screen. I don’t know whether I have done justice to the character, but I am a director's actor. That’s what I feel. I try to always follow what the director instructs me or wants from me. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda Puts On Bold and Compelling Performance As Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in His Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

"I had blind trust in Randeep. When my look was being discussed, Randeep clearly mentioned that he didn't want any kind of make-up on me. He wanted me to be raw and rugged, just like how Yamunabai was. That also helped me perform and enhance the role while playing it." Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release in Hindi and Marathi on March 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 06:41 PM IST.

