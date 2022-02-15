Anupam Kher's latest social media update is just amazing! As the veteran actor shared a video of his mother, Dulari, in which the 83-year-old is seen grooving to Allu Arjun's Pushpa's viral song "Srivalli". In the clip, she can be seen wearing a desi attire and happily doing the hook step of the melody. A must-see.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)