Onam, the 10-day-long harvest festival, is celebrated by Malayalis across the globe. This year, the festivities commenced on August 26, 2025, and will conclude with Thiruvonam on Friday, September 5, 2025. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala and is fondly referred to as 'Mallu Arjun' by fans there, has extended his Onam greetings to everyone celebrating across the country. This Onam, the Pushpa 2 star shared festive wishes with his fans, accompanied by a heartfelt message that read,"Heartfelt Onam wishes to all Malayalis! May this Onam mark a new beginning filled with prosperity and peace. Your adopted son." Onam 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Extend Greetings to Citizens.

Allu Arjun Sends Onam Wishes to His Fans With Sweet Post

Heartfelt Onam wishes to all Malayalis! May this Onam mark a new beginning filled with prosperity and peace. 🤍🙏🏽 Your adopted son pic.twitter.com/c1EIxyc76S — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)