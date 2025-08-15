India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, honouring one of the most pivotal events in the country's history, which saw the end of nearly two centuries of British rule and the emergence of a free nation in 1947. The day holds profound historical and emotional significance in the heart of every Indian. Citizens marked the special occasion with patriotic fervour, saluting and honouring the sacrifices of our national heroes. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Happy 79th Independence Day to all of us . Jai Hind." Jr NTR, who recently made his Hindi debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2, also wished fans, writing, "Wishing everyone a happy Independence Day. Jai Hind."Independence Day 2025: Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Esha Deol and Other Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate the Spirit of Freedom With Vibrant Messages (View Posts).

Allu Arjun Shares Independence Day 2025 Wishes

Happy 79th Independence Day to all of us . Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2PWlxjMafE — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 15, 2025

Jr NTR Wishes Fans of Independence Day 2025

79వ స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2025

