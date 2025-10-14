Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. Helmed by Atlee, the sci-fi actioner also features Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and is backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. As fans eagerly await updates from the Telugu star, he was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. On Tuesday (October 14), the Pushpa star landed in Mumbai, seemingly for the next schedule of AA22xA6. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, Allu Arjun looked dapper in an all-black outfit as he walked toward his car. Watch the video below. Dussehra 2025: Telugu Star Allu Arjun Wishes Fans a Joyful Dussehra Filled With Happiness and Prosperity (View Post).

Telugu Star Allu Arjun Spotted at Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)