Asin Thottumkal, who is popularly known for her role in the film Ghajini, has reacted to rumours around her marital life. Reports surfaced online that the actress is getting divorced from her husband Rahul Sharma. The rumours of Asin and Rahul’s divorce started doing rounds after it came under notice that the former has deleted all her pictures with her husband from her Instagram profile. She has now slammed those divorce rumours saying, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’.” Is Asin Getting Divorced? Actress Sparks Separation Rumours After She Deletes All Pics With Husband Rahul Sharma on Instagram.

Asin On Divorce Rumours With Rahul Sharma

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@simply.asin)

