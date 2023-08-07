Japan hockey players cleaned their dressing room and ensured that the place was tidy after their match against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey on Monday, August 8. A video, shared by Hockey India on social media has gone viral where the Japan dressing room was seen to be in a clean and tidy state after the players' had left. One of the players was still wrapping up his things before leaving. This is not the first time that such a thing has happened. Earlier, the football team players also did a similar thing during the World Cup in Qatar last year. Harmanpreet Singh Completes 150 International Goals, Achieves Feat During India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy Clash.

