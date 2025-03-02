Rahul Sharma took a hat-trick, the very first in the International Masters League T20 2025 during the India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20 2025 match on March 1. The Indian leg-spinner castled Hashim Amla with the first delivery off the fifth over and went on to trap the legendary Jacques Kallis, the South Africa Masters captain, lbw off the second. Rahul Sharma's hat-trick victim was the left-handed Jacques Rudolph, who was struck in front of the stumps and was given lbw. Rahul Sharma's hat-trick saw India Masters bowl South Africa Masters out for 85 runs in 13.5 overs. India Masters then went on to chase down the target in 11 overs. Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back the Clock, Enthralls Fans With Quickfire 34 As India Masters Beat England Masters in IMLT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Rahul Sharma's Hat-Trick Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE (@imlt20official)

