Is Ghajini star Asin heading for a divorce with Rahul Sharma? Well, on Wednesday (June 28) morning, the actress made headlines for her alleged separation from husband. Speculations of the couple's divorce spread like wildfire online, post the actress deleted all her photos with Rahul from her Instagram account. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this news as of yet. Neha Kakkar Returns From Holiday With Hubby Rohanpreet Singh! Shares Adorable Photos Quashing Divorce Rumours (View Pics).

Asin and Rahul Sharma Part Ways?

