Aarti Chabria is pregnant. Married to Visharad Beedassy, an Australia-based chartered accountant, her pregnancy has become a source of joy for her fans. Despite no official announcement on her social media platforms, recent photos circulating online capture her pregnancy glow and a visible baby bump. In these snapshots, the Awara Paagal Deewana actress looks radiant in a white crop top paired with blue denim jeans. Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Visharad Beedassy, Check Out Inside Pictures From Their Wedding.

