Shukla Kumar, wife of late Hindi cinema legend Rajendra Kumar and mother of actor Kumar Gaurav, has passed away. The news has left the film industry and family friends deeply saddened. A prayer meeting in her memory will be held on January 10. Shukla preferred to stay away from the limelight but was a respected presence in her family. She witnessed the changing journey of Hindi cinema closely through her husband’s successful career. She was also related to film personalities Ramesh Behl and Shyam Behl and was aunt to Goldie Behl and Ravi Behl. She is survived by her son Kumar Gaurav and two daughters, Dimple and Manorama. The family is receiving condolences and prayers during this difficult time. Rajendra Kumar Birth Anniversary: Here’s Why the Sangam Actor Was Called Jubilee Kumar of Hindi Cinema.

Shukla Kumar Passes Away – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Entertainment), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)