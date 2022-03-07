Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Badhaai Do had released in theatres on February 11. The film directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni received mixed response from the audience. The film starring the lead actors as a couple in a lavender marriage is all set to hit the streaming giant Netflix. Speculations are rife that Badhaai Do will stream on Netflix from March 11. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on it.

Badhaai Do on Netflix

