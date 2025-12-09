Television actor Zeeshan Khan, best known for his role as Aryan Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya and his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, met with a major car accident on December 8 in Mumbai’s Versova area. The incident occurred around 8:30 PM when his black car collided head-on with a grey vehicle. Sources reveal that the airbags deployed upon impact, helping prevent serious injuries. Though visibly shaken, Zeeshan is safe and recovering well. Did Aadesh Shrivastava’s Son Anivesh Shrivastava Crash His Car Into Late Composer’s Memorial in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala? Here’s What We Know.

Zeeshan Khan Survives Car Accident – See Post

