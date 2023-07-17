Rapper-singer Badshah has decided to open up about his past feud with fellow artist Honey Singh during their time together in the band Mafia Mundeer. In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Badshah described Honey Singh as 'self-centered' and revealed that he had made him sign blank papers. He further explained how those years were personally challenging for him and brought about significant changes. Speaking with Raj Shamani, Badshah broke his silence on the long-standing rift with Honey Singh, highlighting that Mafia Mundeer was initially a collective idea, primarily involving the two of them. However, in 2009, a break occurred between them, leading to a lack of communication and missed opportunities for reconciliation. Badshah Reveals He Met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Backstage Shortly After Their Reconciliation Following a Long-Standing Feud.