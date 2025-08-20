Set to premiere on Netflix soon, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series on Bollywood, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, will have its preview launched on August 20. Ahead of that, the makers have unveiled the first-look poster online, showcasing the main cast - Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, and Mona Singh. Look closely, though, and you’ll spot two more surprise appearances. In the stills shown on theatre screens within the poster, Raghav Juyal is seen taking a selfie with Ranveer Singh, while Manoj Pahwa is hilariously depicted in a boxing match with rapper Badshah(!). ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Preview of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series on Netflix To Release on THIS Date.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood First Look Poster

Parda girne ka wait kar rahe ho? Yeh show parda phaad ke aa raha hai 🎭🔥 The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview will be out today💥#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/q4mElU0MYe — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 20, 2025

