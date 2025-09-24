Popular singer and rapper Badshah recently underwent treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye after sustaining an on-stage injury during his North America tour. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday (September 24), the 39-year-old singer shared two pictures of himself, which showed him wearing an eye patch. While sharing the photos, Badshah also made a reference to his cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's recently released Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and wrote, "Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee." According to a report in Hindustan Times, the injury happened during the finale show of his North America tour. Despite the injury, Badshah continued to perform till the end. Check out his post below. Cameos of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Many More – Ranking All Guest Celebs in Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series From Worst to Best (SPOILER ALERT).

Badshah Undergoes Surgery After Eye Injury Amid US Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

