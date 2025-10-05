After multiple international assignments, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is currently enjoying a much-needed break from cricket, where the ace spinner attended his first basketball game on October 4 in Abu Dhabi. Khan attended the Philadelphia 76ers versus the New York Knicks preseason match as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025, where the cricketer also caught up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and singer Badshah, apart from a host of other RedBull athletes and champions at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The 27-year-old took to his Instagram account and shared a video and photos from his first basketball game, which readers can check out below. Rashid Khan Catch Video: Watch Afghanistan Captain Take Spectacular Sliding Grab To Dismiss Tanzid Hasan Tamim During AFG vs BAN 1st T20I 2025

Rashid Khan Attends His First NBA Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

