Popular rapper Badshah made a hilarious comment on US President Donald Trump during his concert in New Jersey. The singer is currently on The Unfinished Tour 2025 in North America. During his recent gig in New Jersey, Badshah took a subtle dig at Donald Trump amid the ongoing tariff debate between US and India. While singing his popular song "Tareefan" from Veere Di Wedding, Badshah slightly changed the lyrics. Instead of singing the usual line, "Kinniya tareefan chahidi ae tenu", he sang, "Kinni tarrif chahidiye Trump ko." The moment instantly went viral on the internet with netizens praising the rapper. This comes after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also took an indirect dig at Trump on Bigg Boss 19 while reprimanding contestant Farrhana Bhatt. ‘The Bads of Bollywood’: Did You SPOT Ranveer Singh and Badshah in First Poster of Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series? (View Pics).

Badshah’s Donald Trump Joke During the Unfinished Tour in New Jersey

Netizens React to Badshah’s Viral Joke on Donald Trump

