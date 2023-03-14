Actor Ajay Devgn whose anticipated film Bholaa is awaited for March 30 release conducted an #AskBholaa question interaction with fans. One asked him 'One Word For Shah Rukh Khan?' to which the Singham star responded ' 'Love For Pathaan'. Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn’s Film To Clash With Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy on Diwali 2024.

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)